Melburnian personal trainer at chef, gumagawa ng artisanal doughnuts para sa cheat days

pecks road cheat meals, pecks road, donuts, doughnuts

Albin Lawang owns the donut business, Pecks Road Cheat Meals, with his older brothers. Source: Arbi Lawang

Published 24 November 2020 at 9:34am
By Nikki Alfonso-Gregorio
Para sa personal trainer, chef at sweets enthusiast na si Albin Lawang, bahagi ng balanseng diet ay ang doughnut.

Highlights
  • Natuto ang personal trainer na si Albin magkaroon ng mas magandang relasyon sa pagkain ng siya'y maging chef.
  • Binuo niya ang kanyang doughnut business na Pecks Road Cheat Meals kasama ng kanyang mga kuya.
  • Plano niyang maglabas ng mas madami pang Asian at Filipino flavours bago matapos ang taon.
"It was a no-brainer to create this business with my brothers. Kuya [older brother] Arbi is great at film and photography. Kuya AJ does web design and marketing. I take care of making the doughnuts and eating them," tawa ng personal trainer at chef na si Albin Lawang, "For market research, of course."

Pagmamay-ari ng tatlong magkakapatid ang donut business na Pecks Road Cheat Meals.

The Lawang brothers: Adji, Albin and Arbi Source: Arbi Lawang


Ang pagmamahal sa matatamis

Hindi maganda noon ang relasyon ni Albin sa pagkain noong personal trainer at bodybuilder lamang siya.

Albin winning first place at the 2019 Men's Physique Open and, Albin as a chef. Source: Albin Lawang


"I saw food as a source of fuel. I did strict dieting but some days, the hunger would force me to binge eat.

"When I became a chef and worked for restaurants like Hellenic Republic and Kettle Black, my perspective shifted. I realised that food isn't just fuel. It's about balance. It's about bringing people together and sharing happiness. I thought that the best way to share that joy was through the shape of a donut."

"I thought that the best way to share that joy was through the shape of a donut." Source: Arbi Lawang


Habang kakaiba ang pagpasok ng isang personal trainer sa negosyong ganito, saad ni Albin na mahilig silang mag-anak sa sweets noon pa.

"My whole family has a sweet tooth. I had a dangerously large sweet tooth growing up - so did my brothers."

Magkakapatid

Dahil sa kanilang pagmamahal para sa sweets, naging madali ang pagsabak nila sa doughnut business.

"We're working out of the kitchen of St. Burgs at Caroline Springs. Not only are they beyond generous, they've been a major inspiration to us because they're also brothers who put up a business.

"We're working out of the kitchen of St. Burgs at Caroline Springs." Source: Arbi Lawang


"People say that you shouldn't run a business with your family because of arguments; but to be honest, I share an amazing dynamic with my kuyas. We've constantly supported each other and we've always been close growing up."

Ang karanasan din nila noong sila'y mga bata ang naghatid sa kanila ng pangalan ng kanilang negosyo.

The Lawang brothers at their family home on Pecks Road. Source: Albin Lawang


"Pecks Road is the name of the street where we grew up. Coincidentally, I'm a fitness fanatic and 'Pecks' as a play-on-words on 'Pecs' resonated with me. We added "cheat meals" to the name because in the fitness industry, a 'cheat meal' is an indulgence. We use it to ground and treat ourselves after weeks of strict dieting."

Doughnut days

Ang napiling treat ng magkakapatid ay handmade artisanal doughnuts.

"Our process takes two days - from fermenting the dough, to developing the protein and gluten in the dough so that they come out big, but airy and light. We end up with a much fluffier and lighter product compared to, say, cake donuts which are dense."

Sa kasalukuyan, ang paborito ng magkakapatid ay PB&J at cinnamon roll doughnuts.

Currently, the brothers agree that their favourite variants are the PB&J and cinnamon roll doughnuts. Source: Arbi Lawang
"We're planning to release more Filipino flavours in our upcoming specials though. We'll have the ube doughnuts with ube crinkles; and leche flan, which is a favourite dessert of our family.

"We're aiming to release these variants before Christmas. We want to highlight the sweets we serve during Filipino Christmas parties - the ones we always look forward to sharing on a communal table."

