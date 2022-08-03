Mga Australyano mas pinapaboran ang sustainable na bahay

Modern newly build Australian Suburb from the air

A recent residential suburb development in an outlying region of Brisbane, Australia. A national survey by independent think-tank the Australia Institute and SEC Newgate shows that more than half or 55 percent feel positive about electrifying Australian homes, while just 13 percent feel negative. Source: Moment RF / ImagePatch/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Maraming mga bahay sa Australya ang binago ang kanilang mga pagkilos at iniwasan na ang pag gamit ng gas.

Key Points
  • Ang national survey ay ginawa ng independent think-tank the Australia Institute at ng SEC Newgate.
  • Mahigit kalahati o 55% ng respondents ang positibo sa pag palit sa paggamit ng kuryente sa kanilang mga bahay.
  • Sa mga tinanong 52% ang balak na bumili o gumamit ng de kuryenteng sasakyan o electric vehicles.
LISTEN TO
FILIPINO SOLAR PANELS image

How renewable energy can help manage the country's present energy crisis

SBS Filipino

03/08/202208:53
LISTEN TO
CANBERRA REPORT 22 MARCH image

Philippines invests in Australia's biggest solar farm

SBS Filipino

23/03/202309:01
Share

Latest podcast episodes

wm 8.jpg

Filipina-Australian, nagbibigay-puwang sa mga negosyanteng refugee sa pamamagitan ng kanyang adbokasiya

Money

Mga balita ngayong ika-26 ng Abril

Times have changed since Australian children were expected to pan for gold in the 19th century

Dapat bang payagan ang ating mga anak na magtrabaho ng mas matagal?

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

Mga balita ngayong ika-25 ng Abril