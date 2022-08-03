Mga Australyano mas pinapaboran ang sustainable na bahay

Key Points
- Ang national survey ay ginawa ng independent think-tank the Australia Institute at ng SEC Newgate.
- Mahigit kalahati o 55% ng respondents ang positibo sa pag palit sa paggamit ng kuryente sa kanilang mga bahay.
- Sa mga tinanong 52% ang balak na bumili o gumamit ng de kuryenteng sasakyan o electric vehicles.
