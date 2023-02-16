Mga balita ngayong ika 16 ng Pebrero

SYRIA-TURKEY-QUAKE

An aerial view shows the rubble of collapsed and semi-collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 15, 2023, following the February 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. - The 7.8-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 40,000 people and devastated swathes of Syria and neighbouring Turkey. Source: AFP / OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Limang katao ang natagpuan buhay mula sa mga gumuhong bahay sa Turkiye.
  • Mga Pilipino sa Syria, ligtas mula sa naganap na lindol.
  • Drones dineploy sa paghahanap sa mga nawawalang mining staff sa Queensland.
