Mga balita ngayong ika 16 ng Pebrero

Key Points
- Limang katao ang natagpuan buhay mula sa mga gumuhong bahay sa Turkiye.
- Mga Pilipino sa Syria, ligtas mula sa naganap na lindol.
- Drones dineploy sa paghahanap sa mga nawawalang mining staff sa Queensland.
An aerial view shows the rubble of collapsed and semi-collapsed buildings in the Syrian rebel-held town of Jindayris on February 15, 2023, following the February 6 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. - The 7.8-magnitude earthquake has killed at least 40,000 people and devastated swathes of Syria and neighbouring Turkey. Source: AFP / OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images