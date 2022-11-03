Mga balita ngayong ika 3 ng Nobyembre

Highlights
- Mga resindente ng southern at central western NSW inabishunan ng mag bakwit
- Namaril sa Florida High School nahatulan ng habang buhay na pagkabilanggo
- Pinasala sa agrikultura bunga ng bagyong Paeng nasa 3 bilyon piso
Department of Agriculture says around 3 billion Php worth damages to agriculture and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimates around 121 have died from Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae). There are 103 wounded with 33 people missing. Credit: Office of the Press Secretary - Philippines