Mga balita ngayong ika 3 ng Nobyembre

PAENG AERIAL OCT 2022.jpg

Department of Agriculture says around 3 billion Php worth damages to agriculture and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council estimates around 121 have died from Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae). There are 103 wounded with 33 people missing. Credit: Office of the Press Secretary - Philippines

Published 3 November 2022 at 11:48am, updated 3 November 2022 at 11:50am
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Highlights
  • Mga resindente ng southern at central western NSW inabishunan ng mag bakwit
  • Namaril sa Florida High School nahatulan ng habang buhay na pagkabilanggo
  • Pinasala sa agrikultura bunga ng bagyong Paeng nasa 3 bilyon piso
