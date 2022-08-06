SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Agosto

Australian Defence Force joins Pacific Partnership 2022 in the Philippines

Military officers from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Philippines with city officials at the opening ceremony of Exercise Pacific Partnership 2022 in Puerto Princesa Philippines. Credit: CPL Brandon Grey

Published 6 August 2022 at 11:47am, updated 6 August 2022 at 11:54am
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Alamin ang pinaka-mainit na balita ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

