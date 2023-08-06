Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Augosto 2023

A man speaking while standing at a lectern in front of microphones.

EAST ARNHEM, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 05: Australian prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during Garma Festival 2022 at Gulkula on August 05, 2023 in East Arnhem, Australia. The annual Garma festival is held at Gulkula, a significant ceremonial site for the Yolngu people of northeast Arnhem Land about 40km from Nhulunbuy on the Gove peninsula in East Arnhem. The festival is a celebration of Yolngu culture aimed at sharing culture and knowledge which also brings politicians and Indigenous leaders together to discuss issues facing Australia's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The gathering takes on a special significance in 2023 with a constitutional referendum on the Voice to Parliament to be held later in the year. (Photo by Tamati Smith/Getty Images) Source: Getty / Tamati Smith

Alamin ang pinakamainit na balita ngayong Linggp ng umaga sa SBS Filipino.

Key Points
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese kumpiyansang maipapasa ang referendum sa Indigenous Voice to Parliament sa kabila ng pressure mula sa 'No' campaign.
  • Joint patrol operations ng Pilipinas at ng Estados Unidos sa West Philippine Sea planong ituloy bago matapos ang taon.
  • Team Filipinas mainit na sinalubong ng mga fans sa kanilang Homecoming sa Maynila.
PAKINGGAN ANG ULAT
NEWS AUGUST 6 FILIPINO image

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Augosto 2023

SBS Filipino

06/08/202305:36
