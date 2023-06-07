Mga Pinoy sa Victoria sinimulan ang selebrasyon para 125 taon ng Kasarinlan

Key Points
- Sinimulan ang pagdiriwang sa isang salo-salo 'A Taste of Pinoy Flavours' sa Stamford Plaza Hotel sa Melbourne.
- Samot-saring lutuing Pinoy ang inihanda ng Pilipino Chef na si Giovanni Macabenta
- Panauhing pangdangal sa salo-salo ang mga Kinatawan para Victoria mula Indonesia, Malayasia at Guatemela
Ikinatuwa ni Cosul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo ang naging tugon sa panawagan sa mga komunidad sa Victoria para sa '125 Harmonized Celebrations of Philippine Independence'.
'Naiyak-iyak pa ako, sa halip na kompetisyon nagkaroon ng collaboration. It's an amazing thing we are doing this year' Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo - Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne
'Filipinos have come to embrace the honour and jubilation to uphold this fiercely contested liberty by celebrating the richness of our heritage and accomplishments. We trumpet these indelible trappings in our desire to help our families and contribute to our adoptive communities. As we do, may we be reminded of the virtue of vigilance. New forms of oppression such as extreme and widespread poverty could snatch from us the essence of freedom. May our experiences in Australia be instructive on the merits of equity, diligence, and sustainability.' - Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo - Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne Credit: SBS Filipino
'Nandoon pa din yung pagmamahal sa ating bayan. Natutuwa kami na kahit marami na ang nag-acquire ng foreign citizenship marami pa din ang patuloy na tumutulong sa bayan.'
- Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo - Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne sa nakita niya sa mga Pilipino naninirahan sa ibat-ibang bahagi ng mundo.
