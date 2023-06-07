Mga Pinoy sa Victoria sinimulan ang selebrasyon para 125 taon ng Kasarinlan

'Filipinos have come to embrace the honour and jubilation to uphold this fiercely contested liberty by celebrating the richness of our heritage and accomplishments. We trumpet these indelible trappings in our desire to help our families and contribute to our adoptive communities. As we do, may we be reminded of the virtue of vigilance. New forms of oppression such as extreme and widespread poverty could snatch from us the essence of freedom. May our experiences in Australia be instructive on the merits of equity, diligence, and sustainability.' - Consul General Maria Lourdes M. Salcedo - Philippine Consulate General in Melbourne Credit: SBS Filipino