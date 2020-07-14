SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga komunidad ng migranteng malapit sa hanggangan ng NSW-VIC, hirap makakuha ng impormasyon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Cars sit in a line at the Victoria-NSW border near a police checkpoint in Albury.

Cars sit in a line at the Victoria-NSW border near a police checkpoint in Albury. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2020 at 12:32pm, updated 15 July 2020 at 8:12am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ilang komunidad sa mga bayang malapit sa hangganan ng New South Wales at Victoria hirap makakuha ng mga balita sa sarilng wika, maliban sa Ingles.

Published 14 July 2020 at 12:32pm, updated 15 July 2020 at 8:12am
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero