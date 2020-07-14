Mga komunidad ng migranteng malapit sa hanggangan ng NSW-VIC, hirap makakuha ng impormasyon
Cars sit in a line at the Victoria-NSW border near a police checkpoint in Albury. Source: Getty Images
Ilang komunidad sa mga bayang malapit sa hangganan ng New South Wales at Victoria hirap makakuha ng mga balita sa sarilng wika, maliban sa Ingles.
