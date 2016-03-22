Tinig ng Migrante Kababaihan sa mga Kaganapan Ngayon

Photo: Melba Marginson VIRWC Executive Director (middle) last Sunday's Palm Sunday March / Rally in Melbourne (M Marginson)











Migrant women's voice in today's current affairs











VIRWC (Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition) Executive Director Melba Marginson tells us why as women we should make sure our voice is heard. This week the VIRWC will have a dialogue with Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek about important issues that refugee and immigrant women face





Ngayong linggo nakatakdang makaharap ng VIRWC ang Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek kung saan kanilang tatalakayin ang mga usaping hinaharap ng mga kababaihang refugee at migrante











Bisitahin ang http://www.virwc.org.au/























