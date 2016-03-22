SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Tinig ng Migrante Kababaihan sa mga Kaganapan Ngayon

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

site_197_Filipino_481423.JPG

Published 22 March 2016 at 1:37pm, updated 22 March 2016 at 1:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ibinahagi ni Melba Marginson, Executive Director ng VIRWC (Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition) kung bakit mahalagang madinig ang tinig ng mga kababaihan sa mga pangunahing usapin ating lipunan. Larawan: Melba Marginson VIRWC Executive Director (middle) noong martsa/rali noong Palm Sunday sa Melbourne (M Marginson)

Available in other languages
Photo: Melba Marginson VIRWC Executive Director (middle) last Sunday's Palm Sunday March / Rally in Melbourne (M Marginson)

 

Migrant women's voice in today's current affairs

 

VIRWC (Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Women's Coalition) Executive Director Melba Marginson tells us why as women we should make sure our voice is heard. This week the VIRWC will have a dialogue with Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek about important issues that refugee and immigrant women face

Ngayong linggo nakatakdang makaharap ng VIRWC ang Opposition Deputy Leader Tanya Plibersek kung saan kanilang tatalakayin ang mga usaping hinaharap ng mga kababaihang refugee at migrante

 

Bisitahin ang http://www.virwc.org.au/

 







