Maaring mawalan ng trabaho ang mga migranteng trabahador na nasa labas ng bansa

Foreign nationals arrive at Perth airport

Foreign nationals arrive at Perth airport

Published 17 February 2020 at 1:24pm, updated 17 February 2020 at 1:27pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Sinabi ng Australian workers Union na ang mga trabahador na banyaga ay maaring mawalan ng trabaho, kung hindi magbibigay ng magandang loob ang mga negosyante sa mga binarahang trabahador, na hindi makabalik sa Australya dahil sa coronavirus.

