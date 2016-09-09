Tinig ng migranteng mangagawa madidinig sa UN

Published 9 September 2016 at 3:57pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
May 17 taon na nagtratrabaho si Eni Lestari sa Hong Kong bilang isang domestic worker, siya din ay nanungkulang chairperson ng International Migrants Alliance (IMA). Siya ay napili ng the Office of the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations upang magbigay ng talumpati sa nalalapit na kauna-unahang UN Summit on Refugees and Migrants sa darating na ika 19 ng Setyembre Narito ang panayam kay Eman Villanueva mula Asian Migrants' Coordinating Body (AMCB) Larawan: Eni Lestari (kanan) (AMCB)
