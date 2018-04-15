SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Miguel Aguila, nabubuhay kasama ng musika at sining

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Miguel Aguila

Miguel Aguila Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 April 2018 at 2:13pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ang pagkanta ay bahagi na ng buhay ni Miguel Aguila dahil siya ay nagmula sa pamilya na mahilig sa musika.

Published 15 April 2018 at 2:13pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recipient of more than 20 music awards and recognition including Hall of Fame-Aliw Awards recipient, People's Choice Awards as Best Young Performer, 2006 Cartoon Network Awardee as Best in Arts.

Nakatanggap na ng higit sa 20 mga parangal at pagkilala sa musika kabilang ang Hall of Fame-Aliw Awards, People's Choice Awards bilang Pinakamahusay na Young Performer, 2006 Cartoon Network Awardee bilang Pinakamahusay sa Sining.

Ang 22-taong-gulang na mang-aawit mula Maynila ay bumisita sa Adelaide kamakailan at nakausap siya ni Norma Hennessy.

Miguel Aguila
Miguel Aguila (nakaputi) kasama ang ilang seniors sa Adelaide (Supplied) Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

Mga balita ngayong ika-5 ng Enero