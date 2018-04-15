Miguel Aguila, nabubuhay kasama ng musika at sining

Recipient of more than 20 music awards and recognition including Hall of Fame-Aliw Awards recipient, People's Choice Awards as Best Young Performer, 2006 Cartoon Network Awardee as Best in Arts.





Nakatanggap na ng higit sa 20 mga parangal at pagkilala sa musika kabilang ang Hall of Fame-Aliw Awards, People's Choice Awards bilang Pinakamahusay na Young Performer, 2006 Cartoon Network Awardee bilang Pinakamahusay sa Sining.





Ang 22-taong-gulang na mang-aawit mula Maynila ay bumisita sa Adelaide kamakailan at nakausap siya ni Norma Hennessy.



