Tagumpay naabot sa muling pagbuhay ng reef

Ang proyekto ay dinisenyo upang pasiglahin ang mahalagang 'marine ecosystem' at pataasin at bigyang sigla muli ang rehiyunal na turismo.
Source: SBS
Published 6 May 2019 at 12:55pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Isang malakihang 'reef restoration' o 'bahurang restorasyon' na proyekto sa Southern Australia ang nakatamo ng panibagong milyahe.
