Tagumpay naabot sa muling pagbuhay ng reef

A diver working on the reef restoration project

Published 6 May 2019 at 12:55pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Isang malakihang 'reef restoration' o 'bahurang restorasyon' na proyekto sa Southern Australia ang nakatamo ng panibagong milyahe.

Ang proyekto ay dinisenyo upang pasiglahin ang mahalagang 'marine ecosystem' at pataasin at bigyang sigla muli ang rehiyunal na turismo.




