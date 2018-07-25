SBS sa Wikang Filipino

MILF sinabi na susuportahan ng mga Moro ang Bangsamoro Organic Law

Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chairman Murad Ebrahim

July 24, 2018, the Bangsamoro Organic Law had been ratified in congress. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images

Published 25 July 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 5:10pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Sinabi ng Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) tatanggapin at ihahatid ng mga Moro ang suporta para sa ipinagtibay na Bangsamoro Organic Law.

