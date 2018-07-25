MILF sinabi na susuportahan ng mga Moro ang Bangsamoro Organic Law

July 24, 2018, the Bangsamoro Organic Law had been ratified in congress. Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images
Published 25 July 2018 at 5:08pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 5:10pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Sinabi ng Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) tatanggapin at ihahatid ng mga Moro ang suporta para sa ipinagtibay na Bangsamoro Organic Law.
