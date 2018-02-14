Mindanao Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)

Published 14 February 2018 at 5:43pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Opisyal ng Davao City dineklarang persona non grata si Senador Antonio Trillanes IV , Martes ika 13 ng Pebrero matapos ikalat ang di umano'y “fake news” tungkol sa lungsod, kasama ang paratang na ito ang pinaka mapanganib na lungsod sa bansa

