Mindanao Report

Opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV Source: (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
Published 14 February 2018 at 5:43pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Opisyal ng Davao City dineklarang persona non grata si Senador Antonio Trillanes IV , Martes ika 13 ng Pebrero matapos ikalat ang di umano'y “fake news” tungkol sa lungsod, kasama ang paratang na ito ang pinaka mapanganib na lungsod sa bansa
Published 14 February 2018 at 5:43pm, updated 15 February 2018 at 10:50am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share