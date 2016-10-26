Mindanao Report

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Published 26 October 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 26 October 2016 at 4:03pm
By Allen Estabillo
Eight-division world boxing champion, Senador Manny Pacquiao, naglalayong matalo at knock out ang kalaban reigning World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Jessie Vargas sa nalalapit na laban ika 5 Nobyembre sa Las Vegas.

 Larawan: Senador Manny Pacquiao handa na sa laban sa Nobyembre sa Las Vegas (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

