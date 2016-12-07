Mindanao Report

Larawan: VP Leni Robredo nagbitiw mula gabinete (Noel Celis-AFP-Getty)
Published 7 December 2016 at 3:57pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 12:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Pangalawang Pangulo Ma. Leonor Robredo siniguro noong Martes na ipagpapatuloy niya ang paghanap ng mga paraan upang matugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga residenteng naapektuhan ng bagyong Pablo sa ilang bahagi ng rehiyon ng Davao noong taong 2012 sa kabila ng pagbitiw mula gabinete ng Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte
