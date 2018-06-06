SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

file photo from 2017

file photo of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) at the Bangsamoro general assembly in the town of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao province, 27 November 2017. Source: AAP Image/EPA/JEOFFREY MAITEM

Published 6 June 2018 at 4:28pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) umapila sa Kongresso para sa mag pinalakas na bersyon ng Bangsamoro Basic Law at isaalang alang ang panukala na inihain ng Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC).

Available in other languages
