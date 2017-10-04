SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

President Rodrigo Duterte in Marawi, 2 October 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte (3-L) with soldiers during a visit at an evacuation center city of Marawi, 02 October 2017. Source: AAP Image/ EPA/MERLYN MANOS

Published 4 October 2017 at 5:42pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Siniguro ni Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte na sisimulan na ang malawakang rehabilitasyon sa mga naapektuhan at nawasak na lugar bunga ng pagtugis sa teroristang grupo ng Maute sa Marawi ngayong buwan ng Oktubre

