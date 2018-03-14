SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mindanao Report

MILF pushing for BBL

A youth holding a placard with a slogan supporting the peace accord between the government and the Moro Islamic liberation Front (MILF) Source: Ted Aljibe-AFP-Getty Images

Published 14 March 2018 at 4:36pm
By Allen Estabillo
Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) itinutulak ang pagpasa ng panukalang Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) bago mag-recess ang Senado at Kongresso sa ika 24 ng Marso.

