More communities in Queensland cancel their fireworks for New Year

Fireworks during New Year's eve

Fireworks during New Year's eve Source: AAP

Published 9 December 2019 at 2:07pm, updated 9 December 2019 at 2:14pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
More communities in Queensland cancelled their fireworks for New Year, as reported by Celeste Macintosh. Including the premier's strategy for preserving koalas, and the one hundred residents of Ipswich who were evacuated because of the continuing fires across the state.

