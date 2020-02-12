Mahigit sa 2,000 baboy kinatay dahil sa African Swine Fever

Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has confirmed cases of African Swine Flu in Davao del Sur Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Published 12 February 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:18pm
Mahigit sa 2,000 baboy sa dalwang barangays sa Davao City ang kinatay noong Martes ika 11 ng Pebrero bunga ng African Swine Fever (ASF).
