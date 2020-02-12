SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mahigit sa 2,000 baboy kinatay dahil sa African Swine Fever

Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has confirmed cases of African Swine Flu in Davao del Sur

Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has confirmed cases of African Swine Flu in Davao del Sur Source: AAP Image/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Published 12 February 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:18pm
Mahigit sa 2,000 baboy sa dalwang barangays sa Davao City ang kinatay noong Martes ika 11 ng Pebrero bunga ng African Swine Fever (ASF).

Published 12 February 2020 at 5:14pm, updated 12 February 2020 at 5:18pm
