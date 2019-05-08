SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Morrison, Shorten nagharap sa pinal na televised debate

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten and Prime Minister Scott Morrison during the third Leaders Debate at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The focus was on Labor policies during the debate. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 May 2019 at 7:58am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nagharap si Punong ministro Scott Morrison at lider ng oposisyon Bill Shorten sa pinal na televised debate bago ang pederal na eleksyon sa ika-labing walo ng Mayo.

Published 9 May 2019 at 7:58am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Maraming tinalakay na mga punto sa National press club ng Canberra ang dalawang lalaking naghahangad na maging Punong ministro.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero