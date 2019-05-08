Morrison, Shorten nagharap sa pinal na televised debate

Maraming tinalakay na mga punto sa National press club ng Canberra ang dalawang lalaking naghahangad na maging Punong ministro.
The focus was on Labor policies during the debate. Source: AAP
Published 9 May 2019 at 7:58am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Nagharap si Punong ministro Scott Morrison at lider ng oposisyon Bill Shorten sa pinal na televised debate bago ang pederal na eleksyon sa ika-labing walo ng Mayo.
