Paglipat sa rehiyonal na Australya

The New Australians - Migrants And Refugees Who Settled In Tamworth, NSW

Tamworth is a large regional city in NSW with an estimated population around 43,000 with over 80 different nationalities. Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

Published 6 September 2018 at 1:39pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Ronald Manila
Ang paglipat sa mga rehiyonal na lugar ay maaaring maka-pag-alok ng mas murang pabahay at mag mabuting oportunidad habang pinagtitibay ang komunidad Larawan: Pamilyang Tamworth – Lisa, Maree, and Williams (Getty Images)

Published 6 September 2018 at 1:39pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Ronald Manila
At sa buong Australya, nililikha ang mga program para maka-akit ng mga migrante sa mga lugar na ito.

 

 

