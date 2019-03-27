SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Walang ebidensya ng sabwatan ayon sa ulat ni Mueller

President Trump arriving at the white house after Mueller investigation concluded

President Trump arriving at the white house after Mueller investigation concluded Source: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Published 27 March 2019 at 11:27am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Walang natagpuang ebidensya ng sabwatan sa ulat ni Mueller sa pagitan ng kampanya sa pagka-pangulo ni Donald Trump at ng Russia.

Iniulat ni Robert MUeller sa di-umano't pakikialam ng Russia sa halalan noong 2016 na hindi gumawa ng krimen si Pangulong Dinlad Trump pero hindi din ito pinawawalang-sala.

 

