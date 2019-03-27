Walang ebidensya ng sabwatan ayon sa ulat ni Mueller

Iniulat ni Robert MUeller sa di-umano't pakikialam ng Russia sa halalan noong 2016 na hindi gumawa ng krimen si Pangulong Dinlad Trump pero hindi din ito pinawawalang-sala.
Walang natagpuang ebidensya ng sabwatan sa ulat ni Mueller sa pagitan ng kampanya sa pagka-pangulo ni Donald Trump at ng Russia.
