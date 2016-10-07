SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Kababaihang multikultural na nais makakuha ng puwesto sa local na pamahalaan nahaharap sa diskriminasyon

Melba Marginson

Source: Supplied by Melba Marginson

Published 8 October 2016 at 12:37am, updated 17 October 2016 at 2:24pm
By Christie Rivera
Melba Marginson is a strong advocate of multicultural womens issues. She shares that migrant women running for local government posts are facing discrimination from rival candidates.

