Kababaihang multikultural na nais makakuha ng puwesto sa local na pamahalaan nahaharap sa diskriminasyon
Source: Supplied by Melba Marginson
Published 8 October 2016 at 12:37am, updated 17 October 2016 at 2:24pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Melba Marginson is a strong advocate of multicultural womens issues. She shares that migrant women running for local government posts are facing discrimination from rival candidates.
Published 8 October 2016 at 12:37am, updated 17 October 2016 at 2:24pm
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
