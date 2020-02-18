Isang mang-aawit, isinusulong ang Pinoy barbecue

"Remember why you’re doing what you're doing."





Nagtatrabaho si Crocqhenri "CrocQ" Lucero sa musika't pagkain, laging nasa isip kung bakit pinili niya ang dalawang industriya.





Musika





Tinataguriang unang Pilipino na ipinanganak sa Vanuatu, malaki ang impluwensya ng ina ni CrocQ sa kanyang pagmamahal para sa musika.





"My mum was singing in a bar called Henri Crocq (named after the artist) when she was pregnant with me; [hence,] my name. My mum and uncle still sing together - their band is 'Talk of the Town'. They cater to ballroom dancers and do anything from cha-cha to rumba."





CrocQ began his career as a professional singer at the age of 14. Source: CrocQ Lucero





Kahit mas mahilig si CrocQ kumanta ng mga ballads kaysa cha-cha at rumba, aminado siya na ang ina at tito niya ang nagturo sa kanya "how to get the party started".





Tulong ng mga kaibigan

Hindi lang basta sa musika nagagawa ni CrocQ ito kundi sa pagkaing hilig niyang kainin at gawin.





"I was a big-boned kid. I loved food and one of my fondest memories was my uncle would cook barbecue chicken wings. He would have this huge bucket of marinated wings and he would cook it on this small grill.Then I started creating my own barbecue. It was always a hit at parties."





"I was a big-boned kid. I loved food." Source: CrocQ Lucero





Ang kasikatan ng kanyang barbecue ang nagtulak kay CroCq na gawin itong negosyo. Noong una, inisip niyang magpatakbo ng isang food truck.





"[I have a friend who is a] welder. I pitched him the idea that I wanted to build this trailer. I have a love for mini coopers - that's why my business is called Mini Pinoy Grill. My friend said he would build my trailer if I gave him one of my old minis."





Nawala ang isa sa mga minis ni CrocQ sa kanya at masyadong malaki ang trailer para sa kanyang natitiring mini; ngunit, nanatili ang pangalan ng negosyo at nag-launch siya sa kanyang kaarawan.





"I have a love for mini coopers - that's why my business is called Mini Pinoy Grill." Source: CrocQ Lucero





"It was my birthday and I had a wedding gig the day before the launch as well. I didn't realise the wedding was in Coffs Harbour so I was like, Oh my God, I already have all this food ready - what am I going to do? "





Ang kinailangang gawin ni CrocQ ay mag-prep ng barbecue buong gabi, magmaneho patungong Coffs Harbour, magbenta sa isang Newcastle market at kumanta sa isang gig sa gabi.





CrocQ Lucero feels grateful for his supportive family and friends. Source: CrocQ Lucero





"It was a whirlwind. I'm lucky with the friends I have. A friend said, Don't worry, bro - I'll drive you to the wedding and drive you back - that was four hours of driving early in the morning. I have unbelievable support from my friends and family."





Pagdating sa pamilya, malaki ang pasasalamat ni CrocQ sa suporta ng kanyang mga magulang at lola (mama).





"I have a commercial on my website - my mama is the main attraction. It took a bit of convincing. I felt sorry for her. It was so hot that day and she was cooking barbecue; but she was the biggest trooper."











Tamang timpla

Sa tulong ng kanyang mga kaibigan at pamilya, nagpatuloy ng food trailer si CrocQ hanggang sa hindi na niya ito kayang gawin.





"Most markets are during weekends and it was hard because I was booked with my music during those days. I was exhausted but I didn't want to give up on the dream. I decided to bottle the marinade and still get the flavour out there."





CrocQ with Dennis, the food scientist (left) and and Philip of Ramsa Food Production. Source: CrocQ Lucero





Dahil ito ang kanyang naging hangarin, tumawag si CrocQ sa Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST), at itong tawag na ito ang nagdala sa kanyang maipakilala sa isang food scientist.





"We also used Kickstarter as a launching pad to create awareness. That's where we launched. We didn't hit our target but we went ahead with the bottled marinade anyway."





Itinuloy ni CrocQ ang marinade, pero aminado siya na mahirap isulong ang negosyo sa mga hindi pamilyar sa Pinoy barbecue. "Filipino barbecue is hard to describe, but I think it's all about well-rounded, balanced flavours." Source: Supplied





"Filipino barbecue is hard to describe, but I think it's all about well-rounded, balanced flavours - it's sweet, salty, tangy, [with the taste of] soy and with a little bit of spice," he says, adding, "I do a lot of tastings around Sydney and New South Wales."





Plano ni CrocQ na palawakin pa ang kanyang negosyo.





"I want to have a mini takeout franchise eventually - not a huge setup, just get the word out there about our own barbecue. Just offer food filled with Filipino joy."





