Alam n'yo ba na isa ang Australia sa mga bansa na may pinakamaraming museo? Pang-17 ang Australia sa buong mundo. Higit sa 900 museo ang makikita sa Australia.





"The main thing with visual arts is they move you and inspire you. You watch something it moves you parang it stirs you on the inside and it makes you wonder how beautiful and how amazing someone’s work is. And my favourite go-to is the Art Gallery of NSW, ng artist, classical artists," pagbabahagi ng singer at actor na si Marcus Rivera.





Ilan sa ipinagmamalaking visual arts ng Australia ay ang mga Aboriginal rock arts na ilang libong taon nang umiiral. Makikita ang ilan sa mga ito sa kilalang Kakadu National Park sa Northern Territory na itinuturing na isa may pinakamalaking koleksyon ng rock art sa mundo.





Advertisement

Pakinggan ang podcast na ito ng Australia Explained :







LISTEN TO Australia Explained: Musika, sining, teatro, atbp: Mayamang tradisyon ng kulturang pop ng Australia SBS Filipino 23/02/2022 22:37 Play







Australia celebra la Semana de Reconciliación Nacional: ‘Sé valiente. Haz cambios’ Source: Getty Images/Westend61





Sa musika, nananatili ang rock music bilang pinakasikat sa Australia.





“Australia is predominantly very rock-kind of industry. The likes of Johnny Farnham were very popular back in the 70s, 80s and 90s and even to day," anang theatrical singer na si Marcus.





"The most iconic is Johnny Farnham, and from the pop era of the 90s is Delta Goodrem, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, and very current is Sean Miley Moore.”







Sikat din ang mga Australians na INXS, Keith Urban at Jessica Mauboy, na ilan sa paborito ng Central Coast singer na si Myla Jones.





Pinakapopular naman na ginagawa ang mga musical theatre performances sa Sydney Opera House at State Theatre sa Melbourne.





"Ang mga artist dito sa Australia when they start in the musical theatre industry, even in the operatic industry, and in the film, TV, ang end game talaganila is Broadway, o Hollywood, or the Metropolitan Theatre for the Opera students," pahayag ni Marcus.





Singer and Actor Marcus Rivera (middle), with the whole cast of Miss Saigon, played 'The Engineer' in the musical production. Source: Courtesy of Violi Calvert





Mayaman din ang musika ng mga Aboriginal Australians. Itinatangi ang mga tradisyonal na instrumento tulad ng didgeridoo at clapsticks.





riginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been creating music in Australia for thousands of years, using song, dance and many musical instruments. One ins Source: Getty Images/kerriekerr





Ayon kay Tim John Edward Gray, isang Gumbaynggirr Wiradjuri Bidjigal First Nations man at lead singer ng Green Hand Band, ang musikang nalilikha mula sa mga tradisyonal na instrumento ng mga First Nations ay nagbibigay boses sa Inang Kalikasan.





Pakinggan ang lahat ng episode ng Australia Explained sa pamamagitan ng Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , o Spotify .







Ang Australia Explained ay orihinal na nilikha ni Maram Ismail para sa SBS Arabic24 .





BASAHIN DIN/PAKINGGAN









