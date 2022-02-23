SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Australia Explained: Musika, sining, teatro, atbp: Mayamang tradisyon ng kulturang pop ng Australia

Australian music and arts

Australia's Aboriginal people has a longstanding tradition in visual arts (photo by Getty); Rock music is one of the most popular types of music in Australia. Source: Getty Images/Elize Strydom and Supplied by Myla Jones

Published 23 February 2022 at 12:24pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Maram Ismail, Rachel Sibley
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Sa episode na ito ng Australia Explained, alamin ang tungkol sa sining at kultura, kabilang ang mga tradisyon ng First Nations ng Australia. Kilalanin din ang pinakasikat na atraksyong pangkultura sa Australia, kabilang ang musika, sining, teatro, at iba pa.

Alam n'yo ba na isa ang Australia sa mga bansa na may pinakamaraming museo? Pang-17 ang Australia  sa buong mundo. Higit sa 900 museo ang makikita sa Australia.

"The main thing with visual arts is they move you and inspire you. You watch something it moves you parang it stirs you on the inside and it makes you wonder how beautiful and how amazing someone’s work is. And my favourite go-to is the Art Gallery of NSW, ng artist, classical artists," pagbabahagi ng singer at actor na si Marcus Rivera.

Ilan sa ipinagmamalaking visual arts ng Australia ay ang mga Aboriginal rock arts na ilang libong taon nang umiiral. Makikita ang ilan sa mga ito sa kilalang Kakadu National Park sa Northern Territory na itinuturing na isa may pinakamalaking koleksyon ng rock art sa mundo.

Australia Explained
Music, art, theatre, and more: The rich traditions of Australian pop culture image

23/02/202222:37


Sa musika, nananatili ang rock music bilang pinakasikat sa Australia.

“Australia is predominantly very rock-kind of industry. The likes of Johnny Farnham were very popular back in the 70s, 80s and 90s and even to day," anang theatrical singer na si Marcus.

"The most iconic is Johnny Farnham, and from the pop era of the 90s is Delta Goodrem, Tina Arena, Guy Sebastian, and very current is Sean Miley Moore.”


Sikat din ang mga Australians na INXS, Keith Urban at Jessica Mauboy, na ilan sa paborito ng Central Coast singer na si Myla Jones.

Pinakapopular naman na ginagawa ang mga musical theatre performances sa Sydney Opera House at State Theatre sa Melbourne.

"Ang mga artist dito sa Australia when they start in the musical theatre industry, even in the operatic industry, and in the film, TV, ang end game talaganila  is Broadway, o Hollywood, or the Metropolitan Theatre for the Opera students," pahayag ni Marcus. 

Marcus Rivera
Singer and Actor Marcus Rivera (middle), with the whole cast of Miss Saigon, played 'The Engineer' in the musical production. Source: Courtesy of Violi Calvert


Mayaman din ang musika ng mga Aboriginal Australians. Itinatangi ang mga tradisyonal na instrumento tulad ng  didgeridoo at clapsticks.

Aboriginal Australian music
riginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have been creating music in Australia for thousands of years, using song, dance and many musical instruments. One ins Source: Getty Images/kerriekerr


Ayon kay Tim John Edward Gray, isang Gumbaynggirr Wiradjuri Bidjigal First Nations man at lead singer ng Green Hand Band, ang musikang nalilikha mula sa mga tradisyonal na instrumento ng mga First Nations ay nagbibigay boses sa Inang Kalikasan. 

