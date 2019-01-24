Woman of Influence noong 2013, eksperto sa pagkakasundo sa Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
Shelley Reys Source: SBS
Published 25 January 2019 at 10:27am, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:41pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Si Shelley Reys ay may dalawampu't limang taong karanasan sa mga Aborihinal at taga Torres Strait Island.
Published 25 January 2019 at 10:27am, updated 25 January 2019 at 4:41pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share