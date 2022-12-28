Nakasubok ka na ba ng lutuing Pinoy na vegan?

Highlights
- Sinimulan ni Joff Hernandez ang kanyang pop-up vegan Filipino dining venture noong 2020.
- Nakipag-partner siya sa Chibog Restaurant para sa mga 'vegan dining nights'.
- Sa pag-aaral ng Griffith University, Queensland University of Technology, at La Trobe University napag-alaman na maraming Australyano ang binawasan ang pagkain ng karne nitong huling taon.
Sa pangakalahatan ang tinatawag na sustainable diet ay binubo ng pag bawas ng mga pagkain ng protina mula sa karne at pinapalitan ito ng mga alternatibong plant-based na pagkain. Kasama din sa sustainable diet ang pagpili sa mga pagkain matatagpuan sa lokal na komunidad at in season kasabay ng pagpili ng pagkain gumagamit ng responsableng pamamaraan sa pagtanim at pagagmit ng tubig. (Dr Rimante Ronto, Macquarie University sa pagpaliwanag ng sustainable diet)
'We've been known to be really heavy meat eaters and also seafood and there's not a lot of focus on vegetables, so that became the philosophy of Lupa Rice Bar, turn it inside out Filipino culture and make vegetables the star of the show.' Joff Hernandez on creating delicious plant-based food that can compete with other dishes that otherwise would feature meat or seafood products.
