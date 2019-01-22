SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga naka-ditene sa Nauru may sakit, ayon sa mga doktor

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Anti-depressant medication wrapper

Anti-depressant medication wrapper Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:12pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Iminungkahi ng mga dokumentong nagsasabi ng uri at dami ng gamot na ibinigibay sa mga naka-ditene sa sentro sa Nauru, ay nagpapahayag ng mga tao ay may mga sakit.

Published 22 January 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:12pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero