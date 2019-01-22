Mga naka-ditene sa Nauru may sakit, ayon sa mga doktor

Anti-depressant medication wrapper Source: AAP
Published 22 January 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:12pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Iminungkahi ng mga dokumentong nagsasabi ng uri at dami ng gamot na ibinigibay sa mga naka-ditene sa sentro sa Nauru, ay nagpapahayag ng mga tao ay may mga sakit.
Published 22 January 2019 at 4:06pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:12pm
By Jarni Blakkarly
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share