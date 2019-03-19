SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Ulirang ina ng anak na babaeng may down syndrome, autism, problema sa pandinig at Type 1 Diabetes

Olivia with mom Bless Salonga

Olivia with mom Bless Salonga Source: SBS

Published 19 March 2019 at 11:24am, updated 2 April 2019 at 2:55pm
By Bless Salonga
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Si Olivia, ang pitong taong anak ni Bless Salonga, ay isinilang na may down syndrome, nagka-autism sa murang edad at problema sa pandinig, at kamakailan ay Type 1 diabetes.

