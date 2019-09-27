SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bagong AFP Chief ini-utos ang imbestigasyon sa PMA

The death of Dormitorio and the hospitalization of three other "Plebians" prompted the PMA's superintendent and the commandant of the corps of cadets to resign.

The death of Dormitorio and the hospitalization of three other "Plebians" prompted the PMA's superintendent and the commandant of the corps of cadets to resign. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez

Published 27 September 2019 at 5:05pm, updated 27 September 2019 at 5:09pm
By Shirley Escalante
Iniutos ng bagong Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Noel Clement ang imbestigayson sa mga nagaganap sa loob ng Philippine Military Activity (PMA). Tutulong ang imbestigasyon sa pagbuo ng mga kalakaran na tutulong sa pagpapatupad ng pagbabago sa loob ng academy. Iniutso din ng AFP Chief ang imbestigaston sa pagkamatay bunga ng hazing ni cadet fourth class Darwin Dormitorio

