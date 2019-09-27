Bagong AFP Chief ini-utos ang imbestigasyon sa PMA

The death of Dormitorio and the hospitalization of three other "Plebians" prompted the PMA's superintendent and the commandant of the corps of cadets to resign. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Published 27 September 2019
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Iniutos ng bagong Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Noel Clement ang imbestigayson sa mga nagaganap sa loob ng Philippine Military Activity (PMA). Tutulong ang imbestigasyon sa pagbuo ng mga kalakaran na tutulong sa pagpapatupad ng pagbabago sa loob ng academy. Iniutso din ng AFP Chief ang imbestigaston sa pagkamatay bunga ng hazing ni cadet fourth class Darwin Dormitorio
