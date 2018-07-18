SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Panibagong blood test maaring makatulong sa pagdiagnose ng melanoma

Australia and New Zealand have the highest rates of skin cancer in the world.

This photo provided by the American Academy of Dermatology shows a typical presentation of a suspicious mole that eventually was diagnosed as melanoma. Source: AAP

Published 18 July 2018 at 2:43pm
By Andrea Nearhoff
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Ang melonama ang pinaka-laganap na cancer sa mga batang Australyano, at nagbubunga ng pinakamalaking bilang ng pagkamatay bawa't taon, kumpara sa mga namamatay sa lansangan dahil sa aksidente. Ngayon, isang bagong pagsubok sa dugo ang maaring mabago kung paano at kailan malalaman ang melanoma, na potensyal na sasagip sa libo-libong buhay at tigilan ang hindi mabilang na operasyon ng mga tao.

First, health professionals want to be sure the test would give accurate and reliable results, not false hope.

 

