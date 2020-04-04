SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga bagong sukatan ng gobyerno laban sa COVID-19

Scott Morrison's approval ratings have soared to the highest level for a national leader in more than a decade

Australian PM - Scott Morrison Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2020 at 11:28am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Nais ni Prime Minister Scott Morrison na kaagarang magbuo ng mandatoryong code of practice ang industriya ng retail upang protektahan ang mga umuupa at may-ari ng mga komersyal na gusali sa gitna ng krisis na dulot ng COVID-19.

