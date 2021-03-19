SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Labor, umalma sa mga propaganda ng pamahalaan tungkol sa COVID-19 vaccination rollout

New COVID-19 vaccination clinics are just spin, says Labor

Nursing staff from St. Vincents Hospital see local residents and backpackers at a COVID-19 testing clinic in the Bondi Pavillion Source: AAP

Published 19 March 2021 at 11:20am
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
Hindi na napigilan magsalita ni Mark Butler ng Labor ayon sa mga umano’y propaganda at walang lamang anunsyo ng pamahalaan tungkol sa COVID-19 vaccination rollout at isang halimbawa nito ay ang nagdaang anunsyo ni Health Minister Greg Hunt .

