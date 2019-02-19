Bagong grupong magbabantay sa integridad ng palaro sa Australya

Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and gold medallist Kim Brennan at a press conference Source: AAP
Available in other languages
Ipinahayag ng gobyerno ang isang malakas na bagong grupo sa integridad, na magbabantay sa doping, match-fixing at betting corrpution sa palakasan ng Australya.
Available in other languages
