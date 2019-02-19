SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bagong grupong magbabantay sa integridad ng palaro sa Australya

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and gold medallist Kim Brennan at a press conference

Minister for Sport Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and gold medallist Kim Brennan at a press conference Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 2:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ipinahayag ng gobyerno ang isang malakas na bagong grupo sa integridad, na magbabantay sa doping, match-fixing at betting corrpution sa palakasan ng Australya.

Published 19 February 2019 at 12:57pm, updated 19 February 2019 at 2:41pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero