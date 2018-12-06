SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bangko para sa gatas ng ina

Breast milk is stored for distribution

Life saving breast milk will be delivered to premature babies in South Australia's first milk bank. Source: AUSTRALIAN RED CROSS BLOOD SERVICE

Published 6 December 2018 at 2:48pm, updated 7 December 2018 at 8:33am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Daan-daang sanggol na isinilang ng kulang sa panahon sa kahabaan ng New South Wales, ang ngayon ay maari nang tumanggap ng gatas ng ina, kasunod na paglulunsad ng unang bangko ng gatas sa estado.

