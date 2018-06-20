SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Panibagong oversight commission bubuohin para sa sektor ng aged care

Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission to be launched in 2019

Source: AAP

Published 20 June 2018 at 1:37pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Tinanggihan ng 'age discrimination commissioner' Kay Patterson ang panawagan para sa isang royal commission sa sektor ng aged-at sinabing sapat na ang bubuohing 'national body' ang independyenteng Aged Care quality and Safety Commission, natakdang ilunsad sa susunod na taon.

