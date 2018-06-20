Panibagong oversight commission bubuohin para sa sektor ng aged care

Source: AAP
Tinanggihan ng 'age discrimination commissioner' Kay Patterson ang panawagan para sa isang royal commission sa sektor ng aged-at sinabing sapat na ang bubuohing 'national body' ang independyenteng Aged Care quality and Safety Commission, natakdang ilunsad sa susunod na taon.
