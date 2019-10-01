SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Mga bagong gamot napadagdag sa Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

SBS sa Wikang Filipino

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Libo-libong Australyano na nabubuhay ng may kanser sa baga, leukemia at mataas na antas ng cholesterol, ang nakatakdang makinabang sa benepisyo ng pinababang presyo ng mga gamot sa ilalim ng Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mga balita ngayong ika-7 ng Enero

manny huling paalam.jpg

'Huling Paalam' isa sa pinaka mahalagang obra ni Dr Jose P Rizal

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

Pagrepaso sa Medicare, hinihiling ng mga premier ng ilang estado ng Australia

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

Mga balita ngayong ika-6 ng Enero