Mga bagong gamot napadagdag sa Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme

New Products are added to Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme Source: AAP
Published 1 October 2019 at 2:09pm
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Libo-libong Australyano na nabubuhay ng may kanser sa baga, leukemia at mataas na antas ng cholesterol, ang nakatakdang makinabang sa benepisyo ng pinababang presyo ng mga gamot sa ilalim ng Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
