Mga babae, mas nakakaramdam ng stress sa pananalapi kaysa sa mga lalake

Older woman worried about the future

Elderly Asian woman with a worried look on her face Source: Getty Images

Published 24 January 2019 at 1:10pm, updated 24 January 2019 at 5:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Christie Rivera
Available in other languages

Isang sarbey ng 2,000 empleyadong Australyano ang nagpakita na mas malamang dumanas ng stress sa pananalapi ang mga babae, kaysa sa mga lalake.

