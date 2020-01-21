SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bagong virus na maaring makahawa sa mga tao

Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with a new strain of coronavirus are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

Medical staff transfer patients to Jinyintan hospital where patients infected with a new strain of coronavirus are treated in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

Published 21 January 2020 at 3:30pm, updated 21 January 2020 at 4:30pm
By Julia Carr Catzel
Presented by Claudette-Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Pinangangambahan ngayon ang isang bagong coronavirus strain na kumakalat sa China. Sinasabi din na ang virus ay nakakahawa.

