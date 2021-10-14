Mga balita ngayong ika 14 ng Oktubre

SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen Mga balita ngayong ika 14 ng OktubrePlay14:38SBS sa Wikang FilipinoOther ways to listen From 14 October fully vaccinated travellers entering the Philippines will no longer be required to undergo facility based quarantine Source: Shoval Zonnis from PexelsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (26.8MB)Published 14 October 2021 at 11:05am, updated 14 October 2021 at 2:47pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBS Alamin ang pinaka mainit na balita ngayong Huwebes ng umagaPublished 14 October 2021 at 11:05am, updated 14 October 2021 at 2:47pmBy Maridel MartinezSource: SBSListen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily Follow us on Facebook for more stories ShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Paghahatid ng suporta upang maka-ahon sa siklo ng utangJim Chalmers inilatag ang unang budget ng Pamahalaang AlbaneseMga balita ngayong ika-26 ng OktubreSapat ba ang inilatag na Budget ng Labor ngayong 2022?