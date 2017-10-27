Not for profit, ang pinakabagong modelo sa indsutriya ng real estate

Ito ang ikatlo at panghuli sa serye ng ulat sa abot kayang bahay sa Brisbane.
in the Brisbane inner-city suburb of Paddington, Source: AAP/Dave Hunt
Published 27 October 2017 at 4:07pm, updated 27 October 2017 at 5:25pm
By Celeste Macintosh
Pinaka bagong modelo sa industriya ng real estate ang mga organisasyong not for profit.
