Mga NSW Jiu Jitsu practitioners patuloy na lumalaban upang makapagturo sa panahon ng pandemya

Highlights Para sa magkaptid, di lamang isport ang Jiu Jitsu. Pamamaraan na ito ng pamumuhay.

Hindi lamang pisikal na pangangatawan ang natutulungan ng isport na ito kundi ang internal confidence din ng isang manlalaro.

Naging malaking pasakit ang pandemya sa paaralan.

"We opened the business because we love what we do. It doesn't feel like work. This is just the way we live," saad ni Chris Sales.





May-ari sina Chris at ang kanyang kapatid na si Xavier ng apat na Sydney branches at isang Manila branch ng Alpha Jiu Jitsu Academy .





Xavier [middle] receiving his black belt from his brother Chris [right] and Master Jean Jacques Machado [left]. Source: Xavier Sales





Pagkatapos maranasan ng magkapatid ang mga benepisyo at potensyal ng isport, binuksan nila ang una nilang paaralan noong 2006 sa Blacktown, NSW.





"Jiu Jitsu is a form of fighting wherein you don't have to strike. It's more of having control. It's a ground-fighting system and we take the fight to the ground and we take control," saad ni Chris.





Chris' wife Marie with their children. All four practise Jiu Jitsu. Source: Xavier Sales





"The sport is particularly great for children because it builds up their confidence - especially ones who get bullied. They'll learn how to defend themselves and fight. I've also seen kids become more articulate through the sport. They're able to express themselves with more confidence."





Pagdating sa tiwala, patuloy na kumakapit ang dalawa sa layunin ng isport kahit napilitan silang magsara ng apat na buwan dahil sa pandemya.





A class taught by the Sales brothers Source: Xavier Sales





"One of the biggest things we learned when the pandemic hit was resilience. All our income streams were cut off and we still had to pay everything in order to keep our staff. We didn't want to lose them. We needed to give them a reason to come back once things normalise. We couldn't just give up and waste all the years of hard work we've put in."





"Sometimes life requires us to take risks and fight. We have to try. We want to keep teaching."





