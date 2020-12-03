SBS sa Wikang Filipino

NSW, nakapagtala ng isang kaso ng coronavirus

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard speaks to the media in Sydney, Sunday, May 24, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard speaks to the media in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 3 December 2020 at 12:26pm, updated 3 December 2020 at 1:55pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Kasabay ng pagbabago ng NSW sa mga social distancing requirements, at pag-lift ng mga sukatan sa ilang mga venues ng estado, ay nakapagtala naman ang state ng isang bagong kaso matapos ang 25 araw ng 0 new case.

Highlights
  • Inanunsyo din ng Premier ng NSW na simula sa Lunes, ang four square metre rule ay gagawing two square metre policy maliban nalang sa mga gym at night clubs
  • Patuloy ang tracing at investigation ng NSW health sa panibagong kaso at magbibigay sila ng karagdagng pahayag tungkol dito
  • Apektado ang mga residente sa south western suburb ng Minto, at mga gumamit ng pampublikong transportasyon
Kinumpirma ni New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazard ang isang bagong kaso ng virus matapos ang dalawampu't limang araw na magkakasunod na 0 case.

Aniya, isang babaeng hotel staff na nagtatrabaho sa Novotel at Ibis sa Darling Harbour ang nagpositibo.

"We're doing all the investigations. I have obviously woken up Dr Chant this morning and spoken to her early, and our public health officer, and we're working through the usual issues. New South Health is obviously checking the close contacts, and we'll investigate that further today. And make some announcements perhaps later on this morning. But I can say that the good news is that her five family members were tested overnight and they are all negative. So a good outcome."

