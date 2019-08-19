Isa sa 100 Australyano, may problema sa pagsasalita

Teachers identified Sian Williams with stutter problem early in life. Source: SBS
Published 20 August 2019 at 9:38am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Isa sa 100 Australyano ay may problema sa pagsasalita, pero ang dahilan nito ay hindi alam. Isang imbetigasyon ang isinagawa upang malaman kung ang genes ang dahilan nito.
