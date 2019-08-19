SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Isa sa 100 Australyano, may problema sa pagsasalita

Teachers identified Sian Williams with stutter problem early in life

Teachers identified Sian Williams with stutter problem early in life. Source: SBS

Published 20 August 2019 at 9:38am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

Isa sa 100 Australyano ay may problema sa pagsasalita, pero ang dahilan nito ay hindi alam. Isang imbetigasyon ang isinagawa upang malaman kung ang genes ang dahilan nito.

