Open House Ballarat

Regent Multiplex

Published 7 October 2017 at 12:03pm
By Maridel Martinez
Mula Melbourne ang Open House ay nagtungo sa Ballarat kung saan magbubukas ang ilan sa mga makasaysayang gusali at mga natatanging moderno at sustinable na desenyo ng gusali at bahay.

Nagtungo sa Ballarat si Emma Telfer ng Open House Melbourne upang ilunsad ang kauna-unahang Open House sa rehiyonal Victoria.

