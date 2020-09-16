Isang dental nurse ipinagdiriwang ang kanyang pagmamahal para sa pagkain gamit ang ASMR videos

Highlights Si Irish Pekitpekit ang laging cooking assistant ng ama niya noon.

Ginamit ni Irish ang food vlogging upang magbigay pugay sa yumao niyang ama.

Saad ni Irish na ang mahahalagang alalahanin sa ASMR ay ang timing, ingay kung saan ka kukuha ng video at ang pagkain na iyong kakainin.

Di sigurado sa sarili niya noon ang WA Dental nurse na si Irish Pekitpekit. Madalas niyang iniisip noon ang sasabihin ng iba tungkol sa kanya. Ngunit, noong namatay ang kanyang ama noong 2018, pinagdesisyunan niyang huwag ng isipin ang sasabihin ng iba at gumawa na lamang ng malikhaing proyekto upang mabigyang pugay ang kanyang ama. Irish as a dental nurse. Source: Irish Pekitpekit

Para sa ama

"My dad was the first person to teach me how to cook. I was his assistant growing up," saad ni Irish.





Patuloy ang pagluluto ni Irish kahit lumipat na siyang mula Cebu patungong Perth. Irish with her dad, Manuel Source: Irish Pekitpekit "When my dad passed away, I wanted to do something creative to honour him. I became a nurse because of his encouragement, but I've always loved editing photos and videos."





Ang pagmamahal para sa kanyang ama at sa paglikha ang nagtulak sa kanyang gumawa ng YouTube channel na nakatuon sa pagkain.

"It was through my dad that I learned that cooking was not only an art but a way of expressing myself, so I thought of sharing my recipes online. Later on, I discovered ASMR."

ASMR

Ang Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response o ASMR ay ang positibo, tingling-like na reaksyon na nararamdaman ng ilan dahil sa isang visual o auditory stimuli. Habang may ina't ibang uri ng ASMR videos online, ang pinaka-popular ay ang mga may pagbulong at pagkain.





"Some brush the microphone with their makeup brush or even brush their hair to soothe and relax the listener and viewer."





"I got more interested in eating videos, especially Mukbang which is popular in South Korea. With Mukbang, the eater eats large portions of food." Irish and the people in her life [partner in photo] share a love for eating Filipino food. Source: Irish Pekitpekit Aminado si Irish na madalas siya nanonood noon ng Mukbang videos.





"I know these videos are not for everyone, but I liked them. They made me hungry," she laughs, adding, "People get validation with them - like you can really taste the food through the video and the sounds. You can taste the crab, the pickled cucumber, the crispy chicken!"





Para kay Irish, ang pinakasikat niyang ASMR videon ay ukol sa pagkain ng fried bangus, chicharon at dried pusit .

"I ate with my hands as we Filipinos like doing. You can hear the crunchy sound of the food. Our food always reminds me of home. Of course I've adapted to food in Australia, but my go-to comfort food is still Filipino."





Gumagamit ng espesyal na mikropono si Irish na nakaka-record ng kahit mahihinang tunog.





"In ASMR, we whisper and a special microphone picks that up. It captures everything - the sound of breathing and your surrounding," she shares, adding, "There was a time we had a cyclone in WA while I was doing a video so I had to put captions on it." "I got more interested in eating videos, especially Mukbang which is popular in South Korea. With Mukbang, the eater eats large portions of food." Source: Irish Pekitpekit "This is why timing is important as well. I usually record around 9pm when things are quieter and the neighbour's dog isn't barking."





Maliban sa timing, saad ni Irish na maganda ring may tema ang iyong mga ASMR videos.





"Use food items that are exciting and that create noise. Find something chewy and crispy. Find something that just by looking it at it, people will start salivating - like sour green mangoes." "Some content creators also focus on their own themes. Some will focus on a particular type of food (like meat or seafood) or cuisine." Source: Irish Pekitpekit "Some content creators also focus on their own themes. Some will focus on a particular type of food (like meat or seafood) or cuisine. I even saw a video with all pink food. What's important is to create videos that people will watch over and over again."





"Oh, and use a good shade of lipstick," she laughs, adding, "I usually shoot only half of my face so I make sure I use a good coloured lipstick that doesn't smudge."





