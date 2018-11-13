Tatlong katao ang namamatay kada araw sa paggamit ng opioid

Source: SBS
Published 13 November 2018 at 12:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:46pm
By Jessica Rowe, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Mahigit sa tatlong milyong Australyano ang gumagamit ng reseta sa opioid, ayon sa bagong ulat mula sa Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Ang opioid ay nagbibigay ginhawa sa sakit at maaring mabili ng legal, kagaya ng codeine at morphine at sa iligal na paraan, kagaya ng heroin at opium.
Published 13 November 2018 at 12:45pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:46pm
By Jessica Rowe, Charlotte Lam
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share